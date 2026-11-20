Swimmers from Coffee County Central High School, Coffee County Middle School and Westwood Middle School turned in several impressive performances during the Coffee County swim meet on Friday, November 13.

Coffee County Central High School collected multiple first-place finishes, highlighted by Alex Dolack winning the boys 200-yard freestyle in 2:11.70. Hallie Hunt took first in the girls 50-yard freestyle with a time of 27.41 seconds, while Eli Shelton won the boys 100-yard freestyle in 59.24 seconds.

The Red Raiders also captured first place in both boys relay events, winning the 200-yard medley relay in 2:14.62 and the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:54.08. The Lady Raiders won the girls 200-yard medley relay in 2:36.15.

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Coffee County Middle School was led by Audrey Yates, who claimed first place in both the girls 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke, finishing in 2:15.00 and 1:14.22, respectively.

The Lady Raiders also won the girls 200-yard freestyle relay in 2:12.64 behind Alyssa Engler, Tierney Laughlin, Maddie Thompson and Yates.

Westwood Middle School also earned an individual victory, with Austin Gilday winning the boys 100-yard breaststroke in 1:19.61.

Gilday added a sixth-place finish in the boys 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1:08.22, while Harper Hiles finished eighth in the girls 100-yard backstroke in 1:40.86.