Hershel Wayne “Buck” Frazier, of Normandy, passed from this life on Monday, November 23rd, 2026 at his home at the age of 76. Buck was born in Tullahoma to the late James Hershel Frazier and Floy Daniel Frazier. As a young man, he answered the call to preach the word of God and had served as a pastor at numerous churches in the area, most recently at Hurricane Grove Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, Buck was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Frazier; sisters, Mildred Frazier and Frances Wise; one brother, James Frazier; and two sons, Tracy Frazier and Jeremy Chad Frazier. He is survived by one son, Scott Frazier; one daughter, Valerie (Timmy) Green; three grandchildren, Bethany Baker, Nathan Baker, and Sheldon Frazier; five great-grandchildren, Jaxon Carter, Oaklynn Hathaway, Millie Hathaway, Rhenleigh Hathaway, and Madelyn Hathaway; one sister, Jessie Hittson; and many brothers and sisters in Christ. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 28th, 2026 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 11:00am-1:00pm with the funeral to immediately follow at 1:00pm with Bro. Danny Anderson officiating. Burial will follow at Bomar Cemetery in the Raus community.