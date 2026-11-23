Tennessee drivers are getting some welcome relief at the pump just in time for Thanksgiving, as gas prices fell another 16 cents over the past week. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.26 which is 57 cents less expensive than one month ago but 62 cents more expensive than one year ago.

Prices in Tennessee are lowest right here in our listening area. Bedford County currently has an average of $2.96 per gallon of regular unleaded while Coffee County is $2.97. Moore County average is $2.99 – all well below the state average of $3.26. Warren County is significantly higher with an average of $3.38 per gallon.

“This latest drop is good news for Tennesseans preparing for a Thanksgiving road trip,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Gas prices have fallen nearly 60 cents in just one month, which will help take some of the sting out of filling up, even though drivers are still paying more than they did last Thanksgiving.”

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The most expensive Thanksgiving Day at the pump in Tennessee was in 2012, when gas prices averaged $3.18 per gallon; if prices fall below that mark by Thursday, Tennessee will avoid setting a new record.

Tennessee drivers are now seeing gas prices 62 cents more expensive compared to last year, which adds roughly $9 to the cost of filling a 15-gallon gas tank. The average Tennessee driver is currently paying nearly $49 to fill their gas tank. At this time last year, the average cost for a fill-up was around $40.

National Gas Prices

The national average for a gallon of regular continues to decline, dropping 18 cents since last week to $3.63. Falling gas prices are welcome news for the nearly 73 million people projected to take road trips next week for Thanksgiving. Crude oil has fallen to the low $80 per barrel range, helping bring down pump prices, although the national average is still more than 60 cents higher than this time last year.