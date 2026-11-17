Tennessee’s 2026-27 statewide gun hunting season for deer opens Saturday, Nov. 21, and continues through Sunday, Jan. 3, 2027, in all six of Tennessee’s Deer Management Units (DMUs). Gun season traditionally opens the Saturday before Thanksgiving each year.

During gun season, sportsmen may also use muzzleloaders or archery equipment. The statewide bag limit for antlered bucks is two. Hunters may take no more than one antlered deer per day, up to two for the season. In DMUs 1, 2, and 3, there is an antlerless bag limit of three per day, and in DMUs 4, 5, and 6, there is a limit of two antlerless for the gun season. The bag limit may be exceeded only if taken as a bonus deer (only on certain WMAs), as part of the Earn-A-Buck program in a CWD-positive county, or as a replacement buck.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) recommends all hunters obtain a 2026-27 Tennessee Fishing, Hunting, and Trapping Guide. The guide lists license requirements, the counties, and bag limits for each of the six DMUs. The guide is available on the TWRA website, the TWRA On The Go Mobile App, and at locations where hunting and fishing licenses are sold.

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Anyone born on or after January 1, 1969, is required to carry proof of completion of a hunter education class or have the Apprentice Hunter Education Permit (along with other required licenses) while hunting any species in Tennessee. Hunter education can be completed online for free, along with in-person options offered by TWRA.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is responsible for protecting, managing, and conserving fish and wildlife species for the benefit of Tennesseans and visitors. The Agency also maintains public safety through law enforcement and safety education on waterways.