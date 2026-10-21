TVA Seeks Public Comment on Draft Generator Interconnection Environmental Review

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority is seeking public comment on a Draft Programmatic Environmental Impact Statement (PEIS) evaluating the environmental effects of transmission system activities associated with generator interconnection requests across TVA’s Power Service Area. The public comment period opens Oct. 21, 2026, and continues through Nov. 19, 2026.

The draft PEIS establishes a programmatic framework to support efficient, consistent and predictable National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) reviews for transmission projects associated with generator interconnections under TVA’s Large Generator Interconnection Procedures, Small Generator Interconnection Procedures and Expedited Resource Addition Study. The framework also supports tiered, site-specific environmental reviews when needed.

The draft PEIS is available for review at tva.com/nepa .

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Meeting the Region’s Growing Energy Demands

To meet the region’s rising electricity demand, driven by population growth, advanced manufacturing, and rapidly expanding data processing and artificial intelligence needs, TVA has more than $13 billion in planned investments through fiscal year 2029 to maintain reliability and expand capacity. This includes more than $1 billion annually to maintain and strengthen TVA’s existing generation fleet and transmission system.

The PEIS supports TVA’s ability to continue delivering reliable, affordable American energy while responsibly managing environmental impacts and supporting continued economic growth across the Tennessee Valley.

Public Input Requested

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Comments must be submitted by Nov. 19, 2026, and may be provided: online at https://www.tva.com/nepa , by email to nepa@tva.gov , or by mail to: Elizabeth Smith, NEPA Specialist, Tennessee Valley Authority, 400 West Summit Hill Drive, WT 11B Knoxville, TN 37902. All comments received, including names and addresses, will become part of the project administrative record and will be available for public inspection.

For more information about TVA and its mission of service to the Tennessee Valley, click here .