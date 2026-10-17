Leland Clyde Vickers

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of Leland “Lee” C. Vickers at his residence on October11, 2026, after an extended illness. Born on September 7, 1935, Lee lived a life full of love, laughter, and dedication to his family and community.

Lee was the son of the late Clyde Daniel and Ruby Dean Vickers. He was predeceased by his sister, Janell Herring, and a son, Rodney Crumbaker. He leaves behind a devoted family who will forever hold his memory in their hearts: his loving wife of 54 years, Ann; his children, Dustin Vickers, Dana Beall, and Dawn Beall; his grandson, Noah Vickers; his beloved cat, Snowball; and several nieces and nephews.

A proud patriot, Lee served honorably in the U. S. Army during the Korean War. His sense of duty and commitment extended beyond the military as he spent 30 years driving a truck for the Batesville Casket Company, a job he truly loved. He was the recipient of multiple annual safety awards due to his clean driving record. His colleagues and friends fondly remember his positive attitude, quick wit, and warm smile, traits that he carried with him throughout his life.

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For over 20 years, Lee was a dedicated member of the Forest Mills Church of Christ, where he was known for his kindness and generosity. He was instrumental in the transportation ministry for several years. His ability to make everyone feel welcome and valued was a gift that touched countless lives.

In his leisure time, Lee enjoyed bowling, fishing, golfing, riding motorcycles, and singing music, especially gospel. These activities brought him joy and fulfillment and were often shared with friends and loved ones, creating cherished memories that will last a lifetime.

Visitation will be held Saturday, October 24, 2026, from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM with a service celebrating Lee’s life following at 3:00 PM in the chapel of Central Funeral Home, with Bro. Ray Carter officiating. Family, friends, and all those whose lives were touched by Lee are warmly invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, TN, an organization close to Lee’s heart.

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Leland “Lee” C. Vickers will be remembered not only for his many accomplishments but for the love he shared with everyone around him. His legacy of warmth, humor, and generosity will continue to inspire all who knew him.