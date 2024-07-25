Deceased male found in Lakewood Park Thursday evening, with apparent gunshot wounds

Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin tells Thunder Radio News that his department responded to Shiloh Rd in Lakewood Park where a white male was found deceased in a truck. Cause of death appears to be by gunshots, Partin says. Sheriff and District Attorney currently on scene attempting to contact the TBI Crime Scene Team.

District Attorney General Craig Northcott later updated Thunder Radio News, “I can confirm that we have one deceased male from an apparent gunshot wound. TBI microanalysis is enroute. I will have more details by the morning.”

Thunder Radio News is monitoring this story and information will be posted when it becomes available.