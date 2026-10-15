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Manchester Fire Rescue Hosting Free Haunted House October 30–31

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Flyer from City of Manchester

Manchester Fire Rescue is bringing Halloween scares and treats to the community with a free haunted house on Friday, October 30, and Saturday, October 31.

The event will run from 7 to 10 p.m. both nights at the Ada Wright Building, 328 North Woodland Street in Manchester.

Along with the haunted house, organizers advertise food trucks, candy, music and fun. The fire department will also have goodies for trick-or-treaters outside the haunt.

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Admission is free. Residents can find more information on the Manchester Fire Rescue Department’s Facebook page.

The department is also using the event to share a safety reminder: smoke detectors save lives, so check yours today.

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