Early voting turnout results for Coffee County Day 1

Early voting is underway across the state of Tennessee through October 29th. Election day is November 3rd.

In Coffee County, election administrator Andy Farrar reports that 1.57 percent of registered voters cast votes on the first day of early voting October 14th. The precinct with the most percentage turnout was Grace Baptist in Tullahoma with 2.6 percent of registered voters casting votes.

In total, Coffee County has 39,056 registered voters.

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Several important elections are on the ballot for november, including Tennessee Governor. Regardless of the winner, the Volunteer state will have a new governor with Bill Lee hitting his term limit.