Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Early voting turnout results for Coffee County Day 1

Published

Photo from Andy Farrar's FB Page

Early voting is underway across the state of Tennessee through October 29th. Election day is November 3rd. 

In Coffee County, election administrator Andy Farrar reports that 1.57 percent of registered voters cast votes on the first day of early voting October 14th. The precinct with the most percentage turnout was Grace Baptist in Tullahoma with 2.6 percent of registered voters casting votes. 

In total, Coffee County has 39,056 registered voters. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Several important elections are on the ballot for november, including Tennessee Governor. Regardless of the winner, the Volunteer state will have a new governor with Bill Lee hitting his term limit. 

In this article:, , ,

You May Also Like

Coffee County News

Tullahoma fires senior planner following review

The city of Tullahoma terminated Senior City Planner Samuel Luthi following a disciplinary review involving allegations of sleeping on duty and failing to follow...

4 days ago

News

Manchester Fire Rescue Hosting Free Haunted House October 30–31

Manchester Fire Rescue is bringing Halloween scares and treats to the community with a free haunted house on Friday, October 30, and Saturday, October...

1 day ago

News

Secretary of State Tre Hargett Reminds Tennesseans Early Voting for November State and Federal General Election is underway

Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett is reminding all registered Tennessee voters that the early voting period for the November 3 State and Federal...

1 day ago

News

Buc-ee’s Sets November 16th Opening Date for Long-Awaited Murfreesboro Location

(WGNS)- The countdown is on for Middle Tennessee’s first Buc-ee’s, as the popular Texas-based travel center chain prepares to open its massive new Murfreesboro...

2 days ago