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Coffee County Town Hall to Address Substance Use, Support Recovery

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The Coffee County Collaborative Coalition will host a town hall meeting Tuesday, October 27, bringing community members together to address substance use and support recovery.

The meeting begins at 5 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church, 1513 McArthur Street in Manchester.

The event is part of the coalition’s FEDUP Campaign, which stands for Faith, Education, Dialogue, Unity and Prevention. Organizers are inviting community leaders, faith partners, young people and families to participate.

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Attendees will hear from community voices, learn about prevention and available resources, and explore ways to support recovery and healing in Coffee County.

The coalition encourages residents to take part in the conversation and learn how they can help build a stronger community.

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