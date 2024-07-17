Connect with us

Coffee County School Board’s Ballard continues to spar with Director Lawson; what happens at Dunkin stays at Dunkin?

Published

At the June 3, 2024 Coffee County School Board Meeting, Board member Thomas Ballard made an allegation towards Coffee County School Director Dr. Charles Lawson regarding a discussion the two had at Dunkin Donuts.

Mr. Ballard (in his role as a Board member) held an open meeting at Dunkin Donuts 2224 Hillsboro Blvd in Manchester and invited the public to “ask him anything”.

Dr. Lawson attended this open meeting and both men agreed that they had a conversation. Both have indicated that no one else attended the meeting.

Mr. Ballard alleged that Dr. Lawson said this:

To which Dr. Lawson responded:

At the June 10, 2024 Coffee County School Board meeting, Mr. Ballard again brought up the discussion saying this:

Dr. Lawson brought up the matter at the July 8, 2024 Coffee County School Board meeting with this update:

Coffee County School Board member Thomas Ballard
Dr. Charles Lawson, Director of Coffee County Schools

