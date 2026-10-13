Uncle Nearest Facing Possible Sale as Financial Troubles Deepen

The future of Uncle Nearest whiskey could soon be in the hands of a new owner as the financially troubled company moves closer to a potential sale.

According to reporting by the Moore County Observer, court-appointed receiver Phillip Young says negotiations are ongoing with three potential buyers interested in acquiring the company’s assets. While no agreement has been finalized, Young believes a deal could be approaching.

The latest court report reveals Uncle Nearest remains insolvent, with professional fees exceeding $6.1 million since the company entered receivership in August 2025.

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Financial records also indicate the company has not filed federal income tax returns since 2018, adding to its mounting financial and legal challenges.

During the most recent reporting period, the receivership collected approximately $4.77 million but spent nearly $5 million, resulting in a cash shortfall of more than $218,000.

The company was placed under court supervision following loan defaults involving more than $100 million owed to Farm Credit Mid-America.

If a buyer is secured, Young plans to pursue Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings for most of the companies under receivership, allowing their assets to be sold through a court-supervised process.

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The outlook for existing shareholders is particularly concerning. Young indicated investors are unlikely to recover any money from the sale, although a final accounting has not been completed.

Meanwhile, federal investigators continue requesting financial records, and legal disputes involving company co-founder Keith Weaver remain unresolved.

Despite the financial difficulties, Young believes the Uncle Nearest brand could survive under new ownership with sufficient investment and financial oversight.

The Moore County Observer reports that no purchase agreement has been signed, and no sale price or closing date has been announced.

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Source: Moore County Observer, reporting by Duane Cross. Read the original report.