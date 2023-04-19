Volunteers Needed for Coffee County Manchester Public Library’s Summer Reading Program

The Coffee County Manchester Public Library is calling for volunteers to help with their upcoming summer reading program. The program will run from May 31st to June 28th, and volunteers are needed to assist with various tasks such as book selection, event planning, and reading assistance.

If you’re interested in helping out, contact Mrs. Daphanie at youthservices@coffeecountylibrary.org or call 931-723-5143 ext. 7 for more information.

The library is hosting a “Books & Bubbles” Summer Reading Kickoff event on May 31st at 10 AM. Participants can come in and register for the summer reading program and enjoy bubbles and ice-cream floats. The library hopes to emphasize community engagement this year and bring the community together through their summer reading program.

The summer reading program is designed to prevent an educational summer slide and help children stay active during their summer break. The program is separated into three age groups: early literacy (ages 0-5), readers (ages 6-12), and teens (ages 12-18). Each age group has age-appropriate prizes and incentives available.

Early literacy is critical for a child’s development, and the library’s program aims to help children develop vocabulary, self-expression, and reading comprehension skills. Reading aloud to children also helps create strong parent-child bonds and promotes healthy brain development.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

For older children, reading can ignite creativity, curiosity, and imagination, leading to the development of other essential skills such as problem-solving and empathy. Teenagers are encouraged to read for pleasure, which can help compete with the digital distractions of social media and games.

The Coffee County Manchester Public Library’s summer reading program is an excellent opportunity to give back to the community while promoting literacy and learning.