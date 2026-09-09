Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Coffee County News

Manchester O’Charley’s to close, according to employees

Published

A social media post on Wednesday from an employee indicating that the Manchester O’Charleys would be closing this week appears to be true. 

WSMV Nashville reported that the Manchester location is one of many to shutter, confirming at least six of eight middle Tennessee locations are closing. WKRN reports that O Charleys has not responded to requests for comment and that social media has been disabled. 

The Manchester O’Charleys is located on Hillsboro Blvd. near Walmart. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Online sourcing indicates the restaurant’s last day as Sept. 9. 

In this article:, , ,

You May Also Like

Bedford County News

TBI executes search warrant at Murfreesboro daycare

Story by WGNS Special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) executed a search warrant at a local daycare facility following state regulatory...

4 days ago

Coffee County News

Coffee County Bank breaks ground on Tullahoma location

Coffee County Bank will soon have a brand new location in Tullahoma.  Bank management and board members gathered Tuesday, Sept. 29 for a ceremonial...

4 days ago

Coffee County News

Manchester releases agenda for Oct. 6 board meeting

City of Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen will have a regularly scheduled meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6 at Manchester City Hall...

3 days ago

Coffee County News

WaWa coming to Tullahoma

Wawa is coming to 1936 N. Jackson St., Tullahoma, TN 37388, replacing the Ruby Tuesday that recently closed at the site, according to The...

3 days ago