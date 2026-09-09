Manchester O’Charley’s to close, according to employees

A social media post on Wednesday from an employee indicating that the Manchester O’Charleys would be closing this week appears to be true.

WSMV Nashville reported that the Manchester location is one of many to shutter, confirming at least six of eight middle Tennessee locations are closing. WKRN reports that O Charleys has not responded to requests for comment and that social media has been disabled.

The Manchester O’Charleys is located on Hillsboro Blvd. near Walmart.

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Online sourcing indicates the restaurant’s last day as Sept. 9.