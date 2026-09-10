Bedford county sheriff candidate resigns from department

STORY FROM WGNS – Newly elected Bedford County Sheriff Nikia Elliott received a resignation letter dated Sept. 4, 2026, from longtime officer John Sweeney, marking the end of Sweeney’s 15‑year career with the department. By the way, Sweeney was a challenging candidate in the race for sheriff. They were in contention for the position vacated by longtime Bedford County Sheriff Austin Swing. In fact, on Aug. 15, 2025, WGNS reported that after more than five decades of service, Swing’s decision to retire marks the end of an era defined by innovation, compassion, and a deep commitment to both public safety and rehabilitation.

In this week’s letter to the new sheriff, Sweeney explained that his decision came after being notified of significant changes to his rank, assignment, and compensation under the new administration. His departure was effective immediately.

Sweeney’s career with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office began in 2011 in corrections and expanded over the years to include court security, warrants, patrol, criminal investigations, and ultimately serving as Detective Lieutenant in Criminal Investigations. He also worked on the SWAT team, handled Internal Affairs cases, and led numerous major investigations. According to his letter, the new administration informed him of a substantial demotion, a reassignment from Criminal Investigations to night‑shift patrol, and a notable reduction in pay. After weighing the changes, he wrote that he could not continue under those terms.

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Transitions in elected offices often bring shifts in structure and personnel, and a new sheriff has the authority to reorganize the department as needed. Still, changes involving seasoned investigators naturally draw public interest, especially in a county where the sheriff’s office plays a central role in daily public safety.

Sweeney’s letter remained respectful throughout. He acknowledged disappointment, saying this was not how he expected his career to end, but he also expressed pride in his work, gratitude for the colleagues he served alongside, and appreciation for the trust placed in him over the years. He emphasized that resigning does not diminish his commitment to the community he has served for more than a decade.

Sheriff Elliott offered a brief statement, saying he appreciated Sweeney’s service and wished him well in whatever comes next.

The Aug. 6, 2026 results from the Bedford County race for sheriff shows Republican candidate Nikia Elliott received 6,046 votes and independent John Sweeney tallied 3,170 votes.