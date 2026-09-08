TBI investigating officer-Involved Shooting in Warren County

At the request of 31st Judicial District Attorney General Matthew Colvard, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances that led to a deadly officer-involved shooting Thursday evening in McMinnville.

Preliminary information indicates that just after 7:00 PM, officers with the McMinnville Police Department responded to the 200 block of Dogwood Pointe Dr. for a domestic disturbance. When deputies arrived on scene, they encountered an individual who was reportedly armed and barricaded himself inside the residence. After a multi-agency response, officers attempted to de-escalate the situation. For reasons still under investigation, two officers and the individual fired their weapons. The individual was struck and pronounced deceased on scene. He has been identified as Scott Carroll Jr. (DOB 11/01/1981). No law enforcement officers were injured in this incident.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

McMinnville Police Department Nicole Mosley released a statement on Facebook. The full statement is below:

On September 3, 2026, at approximately 12:30 p.m., McMinnville Police officers responded to a residence on Dogwood Point Road regarding a domestic disturbance.

Officers were advised that a physical altercation had occurred, children were present, and the suspect was outside on the porch with a weapon and had access to additional weapons and ammunition.

When officers arrived, the suspect immediately retreated inside the residence and barricaded himself.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Our first priority was the safety of the victim and the children. Officers worked to get them safely away from the area and out of harm’s way.

Officers then began efforts to communicate with the suspect and de-escalate the situation in hopes of reaching a peaceful resolution.

During the barricade, the suspect fired on officers multiple times from inside the residence. Officers continued to contain the area and work toward a peaceful resolution despite the ongoing danger.

Because of the circumstances, mutual aid was requested. We are extremely grateful for the assistance provided by Murfreesboro Police Department personnel, including personnel with an armored vehicle, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Homeland Security, and EMS.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Additional steps were taken to protect the community. Efforts were made to evacuate the surrounding neighborhood, and school buses were rerouted so that no children were brought into the area while the situation was active.

De-escalation efforts continued for approximately six and a half hours.

Unfortunately, the situation ultimately escalated when the suspect exited the residence armed with a weapon in each hand and fired at officers. Officers returned fire, striking the suspect. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The suspect was identified as 44-year-old Scott Carroll, Jr.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

No law-enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

In situations like this, our goal is always for everyone to go home safely—including the individual at the center of the situation. Unfortunately, that was not the outcome in this case.

I want to personally thank every officer, agency, EMS provider, dispatcher, and first responder who worked together throughout this extremely difficult incident. The coordination and professionalism shown by everyone involved were truly appreciated.

This was an exceptionally demanding day for our first responders, with multiple events occurring throughout the day and extreme heat conditions adding another challenge to an already difficult situation.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

I am incredibly thankful that these agencies came together to help one another and protect our community. Their assistance and teamwork helped keep the victim, children, residents, motorists, officers, and other first responders as safe as possible and helped keep a bad situation from becoming an even worse outcome.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Scott Carroll, Jr. in the days ahead. We also keep in our thoughts and prayers all of the officers, EMS personnel, dispatchers, and first responders who were involved.

Thank you to everyone who assisted and supported our community during this difficult incident.

Chief Nichole Mosley