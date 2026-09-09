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Coffee County News

Coffee County to have household hazardous collection event

Published

Coffee County Rural Solid Waste will have a Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event on Saturday, Sept. 19. 

The event will be located at the Tullahoma Public Works Department – 942 Maplewood Avenue in Tullahoma – from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. 

Household Hazardous Waste – is defined as corrosive, flammable, toxic, or reactive materials used in your home, car or truck, or garden and lawn that is unwanted/unusable.

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You can dispose of all those left over household chemicals, lawn and garden products and automotive materials that you’ve never known what to do with.

Things to Bring:

Household Cleaners

  • Drain Openers
  • Oven Cleaners
  • Wood Cleaners & Polishes
  • Metal Cleaners & Polishes
  • Toilet Bowl Cleaners
  • Disinfectants

Home Maintenance Chemicals

  • Paint Thinner
  • Wood Preservatives
  • Paint Strippers & Removers
  • Adhesives

Miscellaneous

  • Fingernail Polish Remover
  • Pool Chemicals
  • Photo Processing Chemicals
  • Medicines & Drugs
  • Reactive Materials
  • Aerosols
  • Compressed Gas
  • Mercury Thermostats
  • Mercury Thermometers
  • Fluorescent Light Bulbs
  • Needles/Sharps (in container)
  • Lead

Lawn & Garden Chemicals

  • Herbicides
  • Pesticides
  • Fungicides
  • Fertilizers

Automotive Products

Carburetor/Fuel Injector Cleaners

Fuel Additives

Grease & Rust Solvents

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Air Conditioning Refrigerants

Starter Fluids

Body Putty

Coolants

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No medical or infectious waste (except needles and sharps in puncture-proof containers).  No explosives, ammunition, radioactive waste including smoke detectors, or any empty containers. Waste from non-household sources such as businesses, schools, farms, churches, etc. will be accepted by appointment only. Call 615-643-3170 to request a price quote and schedule an appointment.

Oil based paint and electronics are accepted every Thursday from 7-3 at the Solid Waste Dept., 2180 Murfreesboro Highway, Manchester, TN  37355

 If you have questions or need additional information, please call 931-723-5139.

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