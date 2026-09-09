Coffee County to have household hazardous collection event

Coffee County Rural Solid Waste will have a Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event on Saturday, Sept. 19.
The event will be located at the Tullahoma Public Works Department – 942 Maplewood Avenue in Tullahoma – from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Household Hazardous Waste – is defined as corrosive, flammable, toxic, or reactive materials used in your home, car or truck, or garden and lawn that is unwanted/unusable.
You can dispose of all those left over household chemicals, lawn and garden products and automotive materials that you’ve never known what to do with.
Things to Bring:
Household Cleaners
- Drain Openers
- Oven Cleaners
- Wood Cleaners & Polishes
- Metal Cleaners & Polishes
- Toilet Bowl Cleaners
- Disinfectants
Home Maintenance Chemicals
- Paint Thinner
- Wood Preservatives
- Paint Strippers & Removers
- Adhesives
Miscellaneous
- Fingernail Polish Remover
- Pool Chemicals
- Photo Processing Chemicals
- Medicines & Drugs
- Reactive Materials
- Aerosols
- Compressed Gas
- Mercury Thermostats
- Mercury Thermometers
- Fluorescent Light Bulbs
- Needles/Sharps (in container)
- Lead
Lawn & Garden Chemicals
- Herbicides
- Pesticides
- Fungicides
- Fertilizers
Automotive Products
Carburetor/Fuel Injector Cleaners
Fuel Additives
Grease & Rust Solvents
Air Conditioning Refrigerants
Starter Fluids
Body Putty
Coolants
No medical or infectious waste (except needles and sharps in puncture-proof containers). No explosives, ammunition, radioactive waste including smoke detectors, or any empty containers. Waste from non-household sources such as businesses, schools, farms, churches, etc. will be accepted by appointment only. Call 615-643-3170 to request a price quote and schedule an appointment.
Oil based paint and electronics are accepted every Thursday from 7-3 at the Solid Waste Dept., 2180 Murfreesboro Highway, Manchester, TN 37355.
If you have questions or need additional information, please call 931-723-5139.