Coffee County to have household hazardous collection event

Coffee County Rural Solid Waste will have a Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event on Saturday, Sept. 19.

The event will be located at the Tullahoma Public Works Department – 942 Maplewood Avenue in Tullahoma – from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Household Hazardous Waste – is defined as corrosive, flammable, toxic, or reactive materials used in your home, car or truck, or garden and lawn that is unwanted/unusable.

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You can dispose of all those left over household chemicals, lawn and garden products and automotive materials that you’ve never known what to do with.

Things to Bring:

Household Cleaners

Drain Openers

Oven Cleaners

Wood Cleaners & Polishes

Metal Cleaners & Polishes

Toilet Bowl Cleaners

Disinfectants

Home Maintenance Chemicals

Paint Thinner

Wood Preservatives

Paint Strippers & Removers

Adhesives

Miscellaneous

Fingernail Polish Remover

Pool Chemicals

Photo Processing Chemicals

Medicines & Drugs

Reactive Materials

Aerosols

Compressed Gas

Mercury Thermostats

Mercury Thermometers

Fluorescent Light Bulbs

Needles/Sharps (in container)

Lead

Lawn & Garden Chemicals

Herbicides

Pesticides

Fungicides

Fertilizers

Automotive Products

Carburetor/Fuel Injector Cleaners

Fuel Additives

Grease & Rust Solvents

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Air Conditioning Refrigerants

Starter Fluids

Body Putty

Coolants

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No medical or infectious waste (except needles and sharps in puncture-proof containers). No explosives, ammunition, radioactive waste including smoke detectors, or any empty containers. Waste from non-household sources such as businesses, schools, farms, churches, etc. will be accepted by appointment only. Call 615-643-3170 to request a price quote and schedule an appointment.

Oil based paint and electronics are accepted every Thursday from 7-3 at the Solid Waste Dept., 2180 Murfreesboro Highway, Manchester, TN 37355.

If you have questions or need additional information, please call 931-723-5139.