Thunder Radio Returns to Nashville Predators Radio Network for 19th Straight Year

Thunder Radio WMSR will once again bring Nashville Predators hockey to Southern Middle Tennessee, returning as part of the Nashville Predators Radio Network for the 19th consecutive year.

Thunder Radio became the first Nashville Predators affiliate 19 years ago under previous owner Rob Clutter and has continued its relationship with the Predators and Smashville ever since.

“We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with the Predators Radio Network,” Thunder Radio co-owner Josh Peterson said. “For nearly two decades, our listeners have been able to enjoy the excitement of NHL hockey right here in Coffee County, and we’re proud to make that possible again this season.”

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Predators broadcasts can be heard throughout the season on Thunder Radio at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM and 106.7 FM in Tullahoma, as well as online at Thunder1320.com.

This year’s broadcasts are listed by Realtor Charlie Gonzales with Southern Middle Realty. The puck drops Oct. 1.