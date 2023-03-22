Manchester Public Library to Host Harry Potter Trivia Event for Fans of All Ages

The Coffee County Manchester Public Library is hosting a Harry Potter Trivia event on April 1st, 2023. The event will be hosted by Daphanie Gragg, the Youth Services Librarian & Event Coordinator, and promises to be an exciting opportunity to test your knowledge on all things Harry Potter.

The event will be divided into three sessions to cater to different age groups. The first session, from 10:30 a.m. to Noon, is open to elementary school students. The second session, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., is for middle and high school students. Finally, the third session, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., is open to adults.

Costumes are encouraged, so feel free to dress up as your favorite Harry Potter character. All participants are required to report to the Manchester Public Library, located at 1005 Hillsboro Blvd. For any questions or inquiries, please call (931) 723-5143.

So grab your wands and get ready to cast some spells! The Harry Potter Trivia event at the Manchester Public Library is sure to be a magical experience for all attendees.