Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Manchester Public Library to Host Harry Potter Trivia Event for Fans of All Ages

Published

The Coffee County Manchester Public Library is hosting a Harry Potter Trivia event on April 1st, 2023. The event will be hosted by Daphanie Gragg, the Youth Services Librarian & Event Coordinator, and promises to be an exciting opportunity to test your knowledge on all things Harry Potter.

The event will be divided into three sessions to cater to different age groups. The first session, from 10:30 a.m. to Noon, is open to elementary school students. The second session, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., is for middle and high school students. Finally, the third session, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., is open to adults.

Costumes are encouraged, so feel free to dress up as your favorite Harry Potter character. All participants are required to report to the Manchester Public Library, located at 1005 Hillsboro Blvd. For any questions or inquiries, please call (931) 723-5143.

So grab your wands and get ready to cast some spells! The Harry Potter Trivia event at the Manchester Public Library is sure to be a magical experience for all attendees.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

News

Dobson takes over as interim principal at Westwood Middle

Westwood Middle School has a new principal through the end of the school year. Jim Dobson has assumed the role of the school’s interim...

February 28, 2023