Duck River Electric announces home energy workshops

Duck River Electric Membership Corporation has announced several upcoming free home energy workshops that the public is invited to attend.
Energy Workshops and learn how to:
• Boost efficiency
• Lower your bills
• Create a more comfortable home
The workshop includes a light supper, plus each participating household will
receive a free home energy starter kit.
The Home Energy Workshops begin at 6 PM and are scheduled in five locations:
Columbia, October 6 / Lewisburg, October 8 / Decherd, October 13
Manchester, October 15 / Shelbyville, October 20
There’s limited seating at the event, so reservations are required. For more information
and to register, visit dremc.com/workshop or call DREMC at 931-680-5880.