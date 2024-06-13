Connect with us

In-coming school board member Hansert asks Coffee County School Board to be able to fundraise

Published

At the June 10, 2024 Coffee County School Board Meeting, Scott Hansert (newly elected Coffee County School Board member), spoke as a citizen to the board in an agenda item listed as a public comment approved by the Executive Committee.

Mr. Hansert referenced a $30,000 sign that was placed at the entrance at baseball and Softball fields at Coffee County Central High School. Mr. Hansert requested that the Board allow him to continue fundraising (utilizing advertisements) on the sign. Mr. Hansert stated that the funds would be used for upkeep of the Crethen Hansert Hitting Facility and possibly a sidewalk.

Mr. Hansert asked former Coffee County School Board member Pat Barton to join him in speaking to the board regarding a former conversation Mr. Hansert had with the board regarding the sign. Mr. Robert Gilley stated early on that he remembered and had this to say:

The discussion lasted well over an hour, with the Board not in complete agreement as to how to proceed, or if the matter even needed to be before the board.

Mr. Hansert stated his concerns:

Mrs. Kathy Rose and Mr. Hansert had the following exchange:

Ultimately the Board did not hold a vote on the matter as stated by Mr. Gilley as he read directly from the School Board Policy:

To hear a more complete audio recording of the exchange, tune into Connecting Coffee County on Thunder Radio on Monday, June 17, 2024 at 4PM.

