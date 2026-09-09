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Coffee County News

Former Coffee County Road Commissioner Parks passes away

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Frank Steve Parks, former Coffee County Road Superintendent, passed away on Monday, Sept. 7, 2026. He was 76 years old. 

Parks worked for Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) for 30 years before retiring. He was then elected to serve as the Coffee County Road Superintendent. 

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11 at Central Funeral Home in Manchester. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12 in the chapel of Central Funeral Home with burial to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Central Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Full obituary is below:

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Frank “Steve” Parks, age 76, of Hillsboro, TN, passed from this life Monday, September 7, 2026, in Murfreesboro, TN.

Mr. Parks was born in Winchester, TN, to his late parents Frank Lee Parks and Helen Roberts Parks. He worked for the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) for approximately 30 years before retiring. He was then elected to serve as the Coffee County Road Superintendent, a position he proudly held. He also worked for Batesville Casket Company for a time. Mr. Parks served his country in the United States Army in Vietnam and was a proud veteran. He enjoyed reading, loved being on the farm tending to his livestock, and loved calling the foot of the mountain home, where he had spent his entire life. In his younger days, he enjoyed horseback riding and especially loved Tennessee Walking Horses. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother and will be dearly missed.

Mr. Parks is survived by his wife of 53 years, Dianne Parks; daughters, Kerrie Pippenger (Keith) and Kelsie Adams (Bradley); brother, Randy Parks (Jamie); sister, Robbie Brewer (Danny); grandchildren, Gracie Mahaffey (Andrew), Cole Pippenger, Saige Adams, Brantley Adams; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and extended family.

Visitation will be held Friday, September 11, 2026, from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 12, 2026, at 1:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma.

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Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Parks family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com

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