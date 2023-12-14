Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Coffee County School Board opposes Education Freedom Scholarship Act

Published

At the December 11, 2023 Coffee County School Board Meeting, the board voted unanimously to send a resolution to Governor Bill Lee opposing the Education Freedom Scholarship Act.

Before the vote, Board Member Kathy Rose had this to say:

The Education Freedom Scholarship Act will establish a statewide school choice program— available to all Tennessee families — over the next two years while prioritizing low-income students and students with disabilities.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In the 2024-2025 school year 20,000 scholarships will be available to Tennessee students, including:

  • 10,000 scholarships for students who are at or below 300% of the federal poverty level, have a disability, or are eligible for the existing ESA pilot program
  • 10,000 additional scholarships available to a universal pool of students entitled to attend a public school

For the 2025-2026 school year and beyond:

Universal eligibility for all Tennessee students entitled to
attend a public school, prioritizing currently enrolled students,
low-income and public school students if demand exceeds
available funding.

Key Takeaways: Education Freedom Scholarship Act:

-Every student has unique needs + every classroom offers unique value

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

-Parents know best + can choose the right school for their child

-Gives every Tennessee child a shot at success – regardless of zip code or income

Find more information about the Education Freedom Act here:

https://tneducationfreedom.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/Education-Freedom-One-Pager-1.pdf

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023