Coffee County School Board opposes Education Freedom Scholarship Act

At the December 11, 2023 Coffee County School Board Meeting, the board voted unanimously to send a resolution to Governor Bill Lee opposing the Education Freedom Scholarship Act.

Before the vote, Board Member Kathy Rose had this to say:

The Education Freedom Scholarship Act will establish a statewide school choice program— available to all Tennessee families — over the next two years while prioritizing low-income students and students with disabilities.

In the 2024-2025 school year 20,000 scholarships will be available to Tennessee students, including:

10,000 scholarships for students who are at or below 300% of the federal poverty level, have a disability, or are eligible for the existing ESA pilot program

10,000 additional scholarships available to a universal pool of students entitled to attend a public school

For the 2025-2026 school year and beyond:

Universal eligibility for all Tennessee students entitled to

attend a public school, prioritizing currently enrolled students,

low-income and public school students if demand exceeds

available funding.

Key Takeaways: Education Freedom Scholarship Act:

-Every student has unique needs + every classroom offers unique value

-Parents know best + can choose the right school for their child

-Gives every Tennessee child a shot at success – regardless of zip code or income

Find more information about the Education Freedom Act here:

https://tneducationfreedom.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/Education-Freedom-One-Pager-1.pdf