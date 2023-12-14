Coffee County School Board opposes Education Freedom Scholarship Act

At the December 11, 2023 Coffee County School Board Meeting, the board voted unanimously to send a resolution to Governor Bill Lee opposing the Education Freedom Scholarship Act.
Before the vote, Board Member Kathy Rose had this to say:
The Education Freedom Scholarship Act will establish a statewide school choice program— available to all Tennessee families — over the next two years while prioritizing low-income students and students with disabilities.
In the 2024-2025 school year 20,000 scholarships will be available to Tennessee students, including:
- 10,000 scholarships for students who are at or below 300% of the federal poverty level, have a disability, or are eligible for the existing ESA pilot program
- 10,000 additional scholarships available to a universal pool of students entitled to attend a public school
For the 2025-2026 school year and beyond:
Universal eligibility for all Tennessee students entitled to
attend a public school, prioritizing currently enrolled students,
low-income and public school students if demand exceeds
available funding.
Key Takeaways: Education Freedom Scholarship Act:
-Every student has unique needs + every classroom offers unique value
-Parents know best + can choose the right school for their child
-Gives every Tennessee child a shot at success – regardless of zip code or income
Find more information about the Education Freedom Act here:
https://tneducationfreedom.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/Education-Freedom-One-Pager-1.pdf