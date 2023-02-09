Brackets set for District 6-4A basketball tournaments

The road to Murphy Center starts Monday. And it starts in Manchester.

Brackets have been released for the District 6-4A basketball tournaments. The girls will tip off Monday, Feb. 13 with the boys to follow behind on Tuesday, Feb 14. All district tournament games this year will be at Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium on the campus of Coffee County Central High School.

The CHS Lady Raiders (27-2 overall) will open tournament play against Franklin County at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13. The Lady Raiders swept the Rebelettes during the regular season, winning 72-30 and 62-23.

The winner will advance to the championship at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 against the winner of Warren County and Shelbyville. The losers will play in a third place game at 6 p.m. Feb. 17.

The Lady Raiders tied for first place in the regular season with Warren County. With no discernable tiebreaker, the Lady Pioneers were gifted the no. 1 seed on a coin toss.

Meanwhile, the Red Raider boys (15-8 overall) finished third in the regular season and will play Franklin County at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb 14 at The Patch. The Raiders and Rebels split the regular season, with each team winning on the others home floor. The winner will advance to the championship game against the winner of Warren County (1 seed) and Shelbyville (4 seed) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18. The two first round losers will play in a third place game at 6 p.m. Saturday.

District 6-4A is unique in the fact that it only has four teams and the top four teams in each district advance to region play. So all teams will advance – but seeding is up for grabs. The top two seeds (teams reaching the championship games) will host the bottom two seeded teams from District 5-4A in the quarterfinals of the Region 3-4A tournament – which is an elimination game. While the bottom two seeded teams from District 6-4A will travel to open region play.

Once past the region quarterfinals, the region semi-finals and finals will be played in the Chattanooga area. The top two teams from the region advance to the state sectional for a winner take all game – the sectional winner goes to the state tournament at Murphy Center in Murfreesboro, while the loser’s season comes to an end.

All Coffee County Central District Tournament games will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio WMSR – AM 1320, 107.9 FM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go App and thunder1320.com.

DISTRICT TOURNAMENT NOTES

All Coffee County season ticket passes will not be accepted as this is now postseason play. Tickets will be required for admission. Tickets will be sold at the gate each night.