News

American Legion Post 78 – Monument Cleanup

Published

Pictured left to right: Nick Whitmire, Johnny Fielder, Robert Mullins, Stephen Sember, John Davis, William Martin, Tom Mowbray, Rick Whitmire

Members of Manchester’s American Legion Gold Star Post 78 Engage in Spring Cleanup to Honor Veterans

In a display of dedication and respect, members of the American Legion Gold Star Post 78 in Manchester came together to conduct a much-needed spring cleanup around the monuments on the Courthouse Square. With a shared commitment to preserving the memory of veterans, these dedicated volunteers worked to ensure the area remained pristine and dignified.

Volunteers picked up trash, cleaned posts and installed new chains in respect of all our veterans.

The American Legion Gold Star Post 78 has a long-standing history of community service and commitment to veterans’ causes. Their actions serve as a powerful reminder of the debt we owe to our veterans and the importance of preserving their memory.

