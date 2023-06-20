3rd Annual Legends Meet: Car Show Supporting Local Angel Tree Christmas Program

The 3rd Annual Legends Meet is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 9, 2023, from 9 am to 4 pm at 2050 Hillsboro Blvd. in Manchester. Organized by Jennifer del Villar and Tyler Lowery, this event aims to raise funds for the local Angel Tree Christmas Program.

The Legends Meet is a car show that welcomes car enthusiasts and community members alike. Its main objective is to support the Angel Tree Christmas Program, which brings joy and assistance to those in need during the holiday season.

The car show will feature handmade trophies for various classes and specialty awards, recognizing exceptional vehicles on display. Additionally, a silent auction will be held, with all proceeds going towards the Angel Tree Christmas Program. Door prizes will be announced leading up to the event, and vendor spots are available for businesses interested in participating. Food truck owners can reserve a spot for free.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

To show appreciation to early registrants, the first 100 participants will receive a commemorative dash plaque and a goody bag filled with items from event sponsors. Pre-registration options will be available at a cost of $15 per vehicle, while on-site registration will be $20 per vehicle.

For more information and updates, please visit the event page on Facebook.