The quest for a soccer district championship begins on Tuesday for the Coffee County Central Red Raiders.

Coffee County will host Columbia at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 7 after receiving a first round BYE. Columbia (no. 3 seed) beat Lincoln County in the first round.

The Raiders need to win to keep their season alive and play for a district championship at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Coffee County enters the semi-finals 12-1-3 on the year, with the only loss coming to top seeded Shelbyville.