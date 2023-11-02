Old Stone Fort Archaeological Park has New Trail for Mountain Biking

Keith Wimberly, Park Manager for Old Stone Fort Archaeological Park, was our guest on “Connecting Coffee County” on Tuesday and shared some exciting news about a new trail in the Park.

This new trail at OSFSAP is the only trail that allows bikes of any kind.

Find the Powerline Trail Loop on the Old Stone Fort Archaeological Park map by clicking the link below:

https://tnstateparks.com/assets/pdf/additional-content/park-maps/Old_Stone_Fort_web.png