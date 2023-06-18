Connect with us

News

Motorcycles Break Through Barrier at Moon Pie Festival, Injure Runner; Sheriff’s Office Seeks Public’s Help in Identifying Suspects

Published

In a shocking incident during the annual Moon Pie Festival, two motorcycles breached a blocked-off area, resulting in a severe injury to one of the participants. The Bedford County Sheriff’s Department is now seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects involved.

The incident occurred Saturday, June 17, 2023, when the festival was in full swing, attracting crowds from all over the region. As attendees gathered to celebrate the iconic Moon Pie treat, two motorcycles boldly maneuvered through a barricaded section, disregarding safety protocols in place.

Tragically, one of the motorcycles collided with a runner, causing severe injuries. Emergency medical services were immediately dispatched to the scene to provide necessary medical attention, and the injured individual was swiftly transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

Authorities have obtained photographic evidence of the suspects and their motorcycles. Based on the available pictures, it is believed that one of the motorcycles involved is black, while the other is white. These vital details are hoped to aid in identifying the individuals responsible for the reckless act.

In response to the incident, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office has reached out to the community, urging anyone with information about the suspects’ identities to come forward. Detective Trey Green, assigned to the case, can be contacted at the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office by dialing 931-684-3232.

