News

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Public Help in Finding Missing Man

Published

Franklin County, TN – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing man, Frank Aaron Kent. Kent, who is 30 years old, was reported missing from Manchester, TN, and was last seen about six or seven months ago.

Kent is known to frequent and has resided in the Huntland area in the past. He is described as being 6’2″ tall, weighing 200 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone with information about Kent’s whereabouts to contact Investigator Kalyn Machuta at 931-307-6068, Franklin County Consolidated Communications at 931-967-2331, email info@fcsheriff.org, or reach out through Messenger.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to come forward with any information that may help in finding Frank Aaron Kent and bringing him home safely.

