Chambers appointed to Coffee County Commission seat #2

At the March 12 Coffee County Commission Meeting, a unanimous vote by the commission appointed Roger Chambers to seat #2 of the Coffee County Commission.

The seat was vacated by the death of Coffee County Commissioner Claude Morse last fall.

Commissioner Dennis Hunt had this to say:

Commissioner Chambers was sworn in and immediately took his seat on the commission.

Tenn. Code Ann. § 5-1-104(b)(1), as amended, will provide:

Vacancies in county offices required by the Constitution of Tennessee or by any

statutory provision to be filled by the people shall be filled by the county

legislative body, and any person so appointed shall serve until a successor is

elected at the next general election, as defined in § 2-1-104, in the county and is

qualified; provided, that the candidates have sufficient time to qualify for the

office, as provided for in § 2-14-106. The county legislative body shall be

required to make an appointment to fill a vacancy within one hundred and twenty

(120) days of receiving notice of the vacancy unless during that time period there

is a general election scheduled in the county and there is sufficient time for the

vacancy to be placed on the ballot in accordance with this section. Any

appointment to fill a vacancy by the county legislative body shall be made in

accordance with title 5, chapter 5, part 1[.]