News

Chambers appointed to Coffee County Commission seat #2

Published

At the March 12 Coffee County Commission Meeting, a unanimous vote by the commission appointed Roger Chambers to seat #2 of the Coffee County Commission.

The seat was vacated by the death of Coffee County Commissioner Claude Morse last fall.

Commissioner Dennis Hunt had this to say:

Commissioner Chambers was sworn in and immediately took his seat on the commission.

Tenn. Code Ann. § 5-1-104(b)(1), as amended, will provide:
Vacancies in county offices required by the Constitution of Tennessee or by any
statutory provision to be filled by the people shall be filled by the county
legislative body, and any person so appointed shall serve until a successor is
elected at the next general election, as defined in § 2-1-104, in the county and is
qualified; provided, that the candidates have sufficient time to qualify for the
office, as provided for in § 2-14-106. The county legislative body shall be
required to make an appointment to fill a vacancy within one hundred and twenty
(120) days of receiving notice of the vacancy unless during that time period there
is a general election scheduled in the county and there is sufficient time for the
vacancy to be placed on the ballot in accordance with this section. Any
appointment to fill a vacancy by the county legislative body shall be made in
accordance with title 5, chapter 5, part 1[.]

