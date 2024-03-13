Chambers appointed to Coffee County Commission seat #2

At the March 12 Coffee County Commission Meeting, a unanimous vote by the commission appointed Roger Chambers to seat #2 of the Coffee County Commission.
The seat was vacated by the death of Coffee County Commissioner Claude Morse last fall.
Commissioner Dennis Hunt had this to say:
Commissioner Chambers was sworn in and immediately took his seat on the commission.
