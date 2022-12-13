Connect with us

Warren County Silver Alert for Ms. Maxie Wanamaker

Warren County Sheriff’s Department has issued a Silver Alert and asks the public’s help in locating Maxie Wanamaker.

Ms. Maxie Wanamaker, age 85, currently residing at 1447 Dry Shave Road, in the Irving College Community has been reported as missing.

Ms. Wanamaker was last seen on Sunday, December 11th leaving church. Ms. Wanamaker’s vehicle, a 2007 blue Honda CRV. TN TAG # (823BGJZ) was seen at her residence on Monday, December 12th , at 9:00 am, but was gone at 11:00 am. She has not been seen since.

Ms. Wanamaker suffers from medial issues, including mild dementia. Ms. Wanamaker’s cell phone is not powered on. Please be on the lookout for Ms. Wanamaker and notify the Warren County Sheriff’s office at 931-473-7863 or Warren County 911 931-668-7000 if you know the whereabouts or see Ms. Wanamaker.

This is a similar model to Ms. Wanamaker’s vehicle.
