TDEC decides to move Pratt truss Bridge at OSF

In a letter sent to The Old Stone Fort Bridge Preservation Group, the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation reiterated their initial plans to remove the Pratt Truss Bridge and re-locate it in the Old Stone Fort State Archeological Park.

This is an update to a story that Thunder Radio has been following closely. There are new developments with The Old Stone Fort Bridge Preservation Group that wants to keep the green bridge (the Prat Truss Bridge) at Old Stone Fort State Park intact and in it’s current location over the Duck River.

On the State website (tn.gov) in a constructability review, the State of Tennessee outlines plans to move the truss to another location in Old Stone Fort State Park, as it is eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places.

Find the State of Tennessee’s construction plan here:

https://www.tn.gov/tdot/tdot-construction-division/transportation-construction-division-constructability-reviews/coffee-co–campground-lane–bridge-over-duck-river-.html

The Old Stone Fort Bridge Preservation Group recently raised funds to cover a certified Bridge Inspection by a third-party.

