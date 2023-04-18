Connect with us

News

Renters in Cannon County Can Apply for FEMA Assistance

Published

Renters in Cannon, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Lewis, Macon, McNairy, Rutherford, Tipton and Wayne counties whose homes and property were damaged by the March 31 to April 1, 2023, storms and tornadoes can apply for FEMA disaster assistance.

FEMA Individual Assistance is available to renters, including students, as well as homeowners. Federal grants can help pay for temporary housing. The initial rental grant is for a one-month or two-month period and can be reviewed for additional assistance. 

Renters may also qualify for a grant under FEMA’s Other Needs Assistance program for uninsured essential personal property losses and other disaster-related expenses. These may include:

  • Replacement or repair of necessary personal property such as furniture, appliances, clothing, textbooks or school supplies.
  • Replacement or repair of tools and other job-related equipment required by the self-employed.
  • If your primary vehicle was damaged by the storms and is no longer operable (and the vehicle complies with state registration and insurance requirements) FEMA may be able to help. Not all damage is covered so check with FEMA to see if your vehicle is eligible.
  • Uninsured or out-of-pocket medical, dental, childcare, moving and storage expenses. 

Renters may also borrow up to $40,000 from the U.S. Small Business Administration, which provides disaster loans, to replace damaged or destroyed personal property such as clothing, furniture, appliances or cars. First, they must apply to FEMA, then apply to SBA.

Here are the ways to apply for FEMA disaster assistance: 

To apply to the SBA online, or to download applications, go to https://DisasterLoanAssistance.sba.gov/. You may call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov for more information or to have a loan application mailed to you. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, dial 711 to access telecommunications relay services.

For the latest information on Tennessee’s recovery from the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes, visit FEMA.gov/Disaster/4701. You may also follow TN.gov/TEMATwitter.com/TEMAFacebook.com/TNDisasterInfo@FEMARegion4/Twitter and Facebook.com/FEMA.

