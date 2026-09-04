Lady Raiders Rally Past Tullahoma in Five-Set Thriller

By Owen Whitsett

Coffee County Central volleyball battled back from a 2-1 deficit Thursday night to beat rival Tullahoma in five sets on the road.

The Lady Raiders opened the night with a 25-21 win in set one before Tullahoma answered with a 25-21 victory in the second. The Lady Wildcats then took control of set three, winning 25-17 to move one set away from the match.

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Coffee County responded in a tight fourth set. The Lady Raiders fought off Tullahoma for a 26-24 win to force a decisive fifth set, then finished the comeback with a 15-10 victory to take the match 3-2.

Hayleigh Harris led Coffee County with 11 kills while adding 10 digs, two aces and a block. Danni Hillis finished with 10 kills, 18 digs, an ace and an assist, while Cara Newlin added seven kills and nine digs.

Andon Selvog finished with matching totals of 18 digs and 18 assists. Isabelle Saner handed out a team-high 19 assists while adding 13 digs, two kills and two aces.

Jenslee Nogodula anchored the Lady Raider defense with 27 digs, two aces and two assists. Paisley Dyer added three kills, three digs and a block, while Addy Wild recorded three kills, two digs and a block.

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Cailey Sturgill added a kill, a dig and a block, Blaine Weaver finished with an ace and three digs, and Daisy Kapise recorded a kill and two blocks.