REMINDER: Manchester library to close Friday, Aug. 26 for renovations

Friday is the final day for the Coffee County Manchester Public Library to be open to the public for a while. The Library will close for about two months while it undergoes interior renovations.

The last day for the library to be open will be Friday, Aug. 26. Plans are to re-open on Oct. 24 and celebrate with a grand re-opening fall festival from 10 a.m. to noon on Oct. 29th.

The renovations will include new carpets, new paint and a “fresh new look”

Library officials prefer all materials be returned by the close of business on Aug. 26, but if someone still has items checked out they will not be considered late and should be returned when they reopen for business.