Raider boys pick up third straight win with blowout of Lighthouse Christian

Coffee County’s Red Raiders won their third straight game with a 63-17 blowout of visiting Lighthouse Christian Tuesday night in Manchester.

After losing to Blackman on Nov. 28, the Raiders have rattled off three in a row – beating Tullahoma, Lincoln County and Lighthouse Christian to move to 7-4 on the year.

The game was never really in doubt. Coffee County jumped out to an early lead and led 27-8 at halftime and pulled away in the second half. The Raider defense forced 20 turnovers.

Senior Dayne Crosslin paced Coffee County with 16 points. Courtland Farrar scored 12 – 10 coming in the second half. Jackson Shemwell was active on both sides of the ball and dropped in 9 points, Jahlin Osbourne 8, Camden Hunt 6, Jaiden Warren 5, Cayden Trail 2 and Jayden Carter 2.

Coffee County will get a rematch with Blackman Friday night, Dec. 9. The girls will tip off at 6 p.m. with the boys to follow. Both games will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio – 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go App and thunder1320.com.