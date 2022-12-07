Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Raider boys pick up third straight win with blowout of Lighthouse Christian

Published

Jayden Carter.

Coffee County’s Red Raiders won their third straight game with a 63-17 blowout of visiting Lighthouse Christian Tuesday night in Manchester.

After losing to Blackman on Nov. 28, the Raiders have rattled off three in a row – beating Tullahoma, Lincoln County and Lighthouse Christian to move to 7-4 on the year.

The game was never really in doubt. Coffee County jumped out to an early lead and led 27-8 at halftime and pulled away in the second half. The Raider defense forced 20 turnovers.

Senior Dayne Crosslin paced Coffee County with 16 points. Courtland Farrar scored 12 – 10 coming in the second half. Jackson Shemwell was active on both sides of the ball and dropped in 9 points, Jahlin Osbourne 8, Camden Hunt 6, Jaiden Warren 5, Cayden Trail 2 and Jayden Carter 2.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Coffee County will get a rematch with Blackman Friday night, Dec. 9. The girls will tip off at 6 p.m. with the boys to follow. Both games will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio – 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go App and thunder1320.com.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Farmer’s Almanac calling for ‘cold and snowy’ winter in Tennessee

The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac is telling “A Tale of Two Winters.” On sale everywhere August 30, the newest edition of North America’s most trusted...

August 25, 2022

News

UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department identifies suspect in school threat

UPDATE: 10:05pm — Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities have identified the suspect in this case as a 16-year old from Franklin County and state...

August 21, 2022

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

August 18, 2022

News

Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility

 Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located...

August 28, 2022