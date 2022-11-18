Luttrell in the running for scholar athlete of the year; your votes needed

Coffee County Central High School senior Nate Luttrell has been named a Great American Rivalry Scholar Athlete. As being awarded the Scholar Athlete for the Coffee County at Tullahoma game, this puts him in the running for the 2022 All-America Scholar Athlete Team!

This team will consist of the top 25 Scholar Athletes. The winner will be determined by the athlete with the leading number of votes.

Voting is now open and will end on December 15th. Voting is unlimited and open to anyone. CLICK HERE to vote for Nate.