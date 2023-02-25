Connect with us

Lady Raiders roll over McMinn in region quarterfinals

Ava McIntosh

There was no drama in the Region 3-4A quarterfinals Friday night in Manchester.

Ten different Lady Raiders scored, led by 14 from Olivia Vinson as Coffee County breezed past McMinn County 67-30 to advance to the region semis Monday night.

“We shot the ball well,” said CHS head coach Joe Pat Cope. “When Jalie (Ruehling) hits a few 3s like that, we are a different team.”

Ruehling hit three 3-pointers and finished with 9 points. As a team, Coffee County hit 11 shots from deep. Vinson hit 4 – all in the first half – Ruehling 3, Natalie Barnes 2, Ava McIntosh and Ella Arnold one apiece.

Coffee County took off on an incredible 36-0 run in the first half and led 36-3 at one point.

Emaleigh Tarpley had 9 big points off the bench – going 5-of-6 at the free throw line. Chloe Gannon finished with 8, Barnes 7, Channah Gannon 6, McIntosh 5, Arnold 4, Morgen Spears 3, and Alivia Reel 2.

The win advances Coffee County (30-2) to the Region 3-4A semi-finals Monday night (Feb. 28) against Cleveland at Bradley Central High School.

“We have to show up and play our game – do the little things right, take care of the basketball and rebound,” said Ruehling.

Tip will be at approximately 6:30 p.m. Central. You can hear the game live on Thunder Radio – 107.9 FM, 1320 AM and on the Manchester Go App.

A win Monday would guarantee the Lady Raiders a trip to the region championship on Wednesday and a substate appearance next Saturday, which is one win away from a state tournament. A loss Monday ends the season.

“Being my senior year, (getting to the state) is really something I want to make happen,” said Alivia Reel. “I would be in tears probably.”

