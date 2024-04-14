General Assembly allows caregivers to administer certain medications 

The General Assembly this week approved legislation allowing trained personal support service agency (PSSA) employees to give patients medications in certain situations.

House Bill 2081 , sponsored by State Rep. Rebecca Alexander, R-Jonesborough, removes a current restriction in state law that prohibits unlicensed caregivers who are employed by a PSSA from administering medications. PSSAs typically provide various services like cooking, cleaning and assistance with

bathing.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The legislation will allow these caregivers to administer oral and topical

medications after they complete a competency-based training program approved by the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. However, they will still not be allowed to administer any type of intravenous, intramuscular and certain injectable medications.

The Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities will work with the Board of Nursing to ensure rules are known, coordinate and provide training, as well as monitor the caregivers covered under this legislation. House Bill 2081 will now head to Gov. Bill Lee’s desk to be signed into law.