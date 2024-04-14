News

General Assembly allows caregivers to administer certain medications 

The General Assembly this week approved legislation allowing trained personal  support service agency (PSSA) employees to give patients medications in certain  situations. 

House Bill 2081, sponsored by State Rep. Rebecca Alexander, R-Jonesborough, removes a current restriction in state law that prohibits unlicensed  caregivers who are employed by a PSSA from administering medications. PSSAs  typically provide various services like cooking, cleaning and assistance with 

bathing.

The legislation will allow these caregivers to administer oral and topical 

medications after they complete a competency-based training program approved by the Department of Mental Health and  Substance Abuse Services. However, they will still not be allowed to administer any  type of intravenous, intramuscular and certain injectable medications. 

The Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities will work with the  Board of Nursing to ensure rules are known, coordinate and provide training, as well as monitor the caregivers covered under this legislation. House Bill 2081 will now  head to Gov. Bill Lee’s desk to be signed into law. 

