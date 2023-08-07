Connect with us

DOXO Report Lists Manchester as 67th Most Expensive City in Tennessee

Published

Doxo.com-Average Cost of Monthly Bills in Manchester
Mortgage $1,002
Rent $765
Auto Loans $332
Utilities $329
Health Insurance $90
Auto Insurance $247
Cable & Internet $113
Mobile $58
Alarm & Security $77
Life Insurance $77

A company called, DOXO, recently released a report that ranks Tennessee cities by the bills that their residents pay. This report is called the 2023 State by State Bill Pay Market Report. Among other things, the report found that Manchester is the 67th most expensive city in Tennessee for household bills. The report also found that:

  • On average, residents of Tennessee spend $1,841 per month on the 10 most common household bills, 10% lower than the national average of $2,046.
  • Manchester pays $1,511 per month on the ten most common household bills. This is 26.2% lower than the national average of $2,046, and 18% lower than the state average of $1,841.
  • Manchester households spend 33% of their income on household bills.

The data, which DOXO has for Manchester as well as 92 towns and cities in Tennessee, also breaks down bill payments into ten different categories, including utilities, auto loans, cable bills, and more (see above for details).

These numbers may or may not exactly reflect your household, but most folks we talked to about this are feeling the financial crunch of this economy. We asked some of your neighbors what the most frugal thing they do to save money would be and here is what they had to say:

