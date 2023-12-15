BASKETBALL: Rocket boys advance to DRVC Finals

The offensive output wasn’t what Westwood has come to expect on Thursday.

But the Rockets got things done on the defensive end of the floor, holding Eagleville to just one field goal in the fourth quarter in a 32-27 win – advancing the Westwood boys to Saturday’s DRVC Championship Game.

Mason Troxler finished with 8 points for the Rockets, while Caleb Hill and Zeke Jones each scored 7.

The Rockets are now 18-2 after the win.

Westwood will play for a conference championship at 4 p.m. Saturday at Eagleville.