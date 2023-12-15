BASKETBALL: Coffee Middle splits with Woodbury

The Coffee Middle School girls basketball team is now 16-0 on the year – picking up a decisive 55-22 win over Cannon County Thursday night in Manchester.

Hayleigh Harris and Adalyn Clark each got into double-digits for the Lady Raiders, scoring 15 and 12, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Raider boys dropped their third straight game in a 46-21 loss to Cannon County.

The Raiders were never able to find any offensive rhythm – trailing 26-7 at the half. Jaxon Pruitt ended up with 11 of CMS’ 21.

The Raiders fall to 6-10 overall.

Both Coffee Middle teams travel to Stewarts Creek on Dec. 18th.