BASKEBALL: Coffee County boys, girls combine to go 5-0 Saturday

Coffee County Central basketball teams combined to go 5-0 on Saturday at their Hall of Fame Playday in Manchester. The Lady Raiders went 3-0 with the Red Raider boys turning in a 2-0 performance.

Coffee County Red Raider Boys 62, Central Magnet 59

Coffee County got a 3 pointer from Cooper Reed with 1 minute to play to take a 1 point lead. Then Reed and Brady Wright combined to go 4-for-4 down the stretch at the free throw line and power the Raiders to a 62-59 win.

Reed finished with 30 points for the Raiders and Jackson Shemwell had 14. The Raiders cleaned up turnover issues that plagued them in their opener – only committing 8 in the game. The Raiders also cleaned up free throws, going 9-of-11.

THIS GAME WAS BROADCAST LIVE ON THUNDER RADIO WMSR. CLICK HERE FOR THE BROADCAST REPLAY.

Coffee County Red Raider Boys 62, Portland 50

Senior Jackson Shemwell exploded for a 16 points in the second half on his way to a 19-point night and a 12 point Red Raider win over Portland.

Shemwell was joined in the scorebook by Courtland Farrar with 11, Brady Wright with 10, Cooper Reed with 8 and Cayden Trail and Jayden Carter with 6 apiece.

The win improved the Raiders to 2-1 on the season.

Coffee County Lady Raiders 67, Beech 41

Midway through the third quarter Beech closed the Lady Raider lead to 9 points at 43-34.

From there it was all Coffee County. CHS went on a 9-0 run and proceeded to outscore the Lady Bucs 24-7 the rest of the game to pull away for a 67-41 win.

“That was a good win for us, I thought a really solid second half,” said CHS head coach Joe Pat Cope. “Beech was a substate team last year and a really good test for us early in the season.”

Natalie Barnes led Coffee County with 14 points. CHS did struggle with turnovers – giving up 19 possessions.

“A lot of those turnovers were unforced and obviously we have to clean that up,” Barnes said.

Olivia Vinson and Jules Ferrell joined Barnes in double-figures with 12 points apiece.

Channah Gannon added 8 points out of the post, Nakayjah Holman 6, Ava McIntosh and Audri Patton 5 apiece and Jaydee Nogodula 3.

THIS GAME WAS BROADCAST LIVE ON THUNDER RADIO. CLICK HERE FOR THE BROADCAST REPLAY

Coffee County 71, Nashville Christian 46

Coffee County got points from 11 different players to comfortably beat Nashville Christian 71-46 and close out Saturday’s action.

Coffee County used the opportunity to work in a different starting lineup and mix in the entire bench.

Junior post Channah Gannon did not start but came in off the bench in the second half and poured in a quick 16 points to lead the Lady Raider effort.

Freshman point guard Jaydee Nogodula got her first high school career start and quickly piled up 11 first half points, including a trio of 3-pointers and a perfect 2-for-2 trip to the foul line.

Coffee County Lady Raiders 77, Fayetteville City 33

UP NEXT

The Red Raiders and Lady Raiders will host Oakland at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21. You can hear both games live on Thunder Radio WMSR 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, Manchester Go App and thunder1320.com.

The Lady Raiders will then travel to Bradley Central Friday and Saturday for a Thanksgiving tournament – taking on McMinn Central at 3:30 p.m. Central time on Friday and defending state champion Bradley Central at noon central time on Saturday. Both of those games will also be broadcast live on Thunder Radio WMSR.

