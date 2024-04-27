BASEBALL: Raiders no-hit Franklin County for the second time this season for senior night win

Coffee County baseball closed the regular season with a 3-0 shutout of visiting Franklin County Friday night – a game you heard live on Thunder Radio WMSR 107.9 FM.

Three senior pitchers combined for a no-hitter of the Rebels. Coffee County scored solo runs in the first, fourth and fifth innings to create some distance. The Raiders loaded the bases in the bottom of the sixth but left everyone stranded.

Timothy Henderson got the win after going 4 innings of no-hit ball while striking out 6. Beau Murray tossed a perfect frame of relief and Nate Rutledge notched the save, getting 3 strikeouts in 2 innings of no-hit work.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Bird Fellers reached base and scored twice. Brendon Sheppard had an RBI double down the left field line and Blake Hillis had a pair of singles, including an RBI single in the first inning.

In two games against Franklin County this year, the Raiders held the Rebels to no hits over 14 innings and no runs.

It was the second win for the Raiders in two days after a 5-1 win at Upperman Thursday.

CHS will begin postseason play next weekend in the District 9-4A Tournament.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.