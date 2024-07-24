Ava Lynch Joins Imagination Library of Coffee County

Ava Lynch has joined the Imagination Library of Coffee County (ILCC) as the newest board member. Lynch serves as lead marketing development manager, Southeast Regional Marketing, Vanderbilt Tullahoma – Harton Hospital. She has supported the ILCC for years.

“I have been involved in the Imagination Library of Coffee County and Vanderbilt Tullahoma – Harton Hospital (VTHH) since my tenure at VTHH almost 12 years ago.” Lynch said. “At that time, the ILCC board members, who visited our facility and the Women’s Center to discuss possibilities of how we could partner, were so driven and dedicated to ILCC, their passion was contagious. Our VTHH leadership team proposed a new and unique way to support ILCC by purchasing the first book, The Little Train That Could, and offering it along with an ILCC application to the families of our newborns. This would not only help the ILCC with some of their expenses but would allow families to see the high quality of the books their child would receive and, therefore, help increase enrollment. This effort has continued through the years, and it promotes not only ILCC but also provides books for families that choose VTHH to birth their babies, even if they live in other counties.”

Lynch said that early childhood literacy has a positive impact not only on children and families but on the entire community.

“Childhood literacy is the foundation for a good education and appreciation of reading,” she said. “We, sometimes, take much for granted, like buying books for our children, for example. But there are some people who do not have this ability.”

And this is where the ILCC steps in – the ILCC is for everyone.

Lynch’s grandchildren were enrolled in the program, always looking forward to receiving their books each month. “Two of our grandchildren continue to receive them, as three have begun to attend school and graduated from the program,” she added.

“I am glad to be associated with the ILCC and proud to be employed by VTHH, the first hospital to establish the ‘we’ll pay for the first book’ method of support,” Lynch said. “I am really glad that now, years later, other hospitals have begun to participate in this way. I’m honored to be on the ILCC board along with so many who have served and the great leadership that now exists.”

Imagination Library of Coffee County provides books to children from birth to age 5 in Coffee County every month thanks to a partnership with the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library selects the books, mails them, and covers operational overhead costs. The cost for purchasing the books – more than $75,000 a year – is split between Imagination Library of Coffee County and Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation.

Nearly 3,000 children in Coffee County receive books at no cost to their families every month.

Donations to Imagination Library of Coffee County can be made by visiting https://governorsfoundation.org/donate/ and designating Imagination Library of Coffee County. Pictured, from left, are board members of Imagination Library of Coffee County Joyce Hiebert, Ava Lynch, Bertha Smith, Betty Dale and Sarah Hailey.