Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Armed Robbery Suspect Sought by Winchester Police

Published

On August 20, 2023 at 11:08 p.m. officers with the Winchester Police Department were dispatched to a report of an armed robbery at Kevin’s Market, located at 702 David Crockett Highway in Winchester. The suspect appeared to be a black male wearing a mask, black hooded sweatshirt with a skull, gray jogging pants, and black air force ones. After completion of the robbery, the male fled the area and got into what appears a mid size red suv several businesses down from the store. If you have any information to aid in the investigation or identity of the responsible party(s) please contact Detective Robert Morris at the Winchester Police Department 931-967-3840. You may also report anonymously to Crimestoppers 931-962-INFO(4636).

WCDT Radio in Winchester reported that this armed robbery at Kevin’s Market (formerly known as Speedway Market) marks the third armed robbery of a convenience store in just over 90 days, as the Trolley Rock Truck Stop was robbed in May followed by the robbery at Davis Market in Decherd in June. The Speedy Sak convenience store in Estill Springs was robbed back in September of last year.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023