Armed Robbery Suspect Sought by Winchester Police

On August 20, 2023 at 11:08 p.m. officers with the Winchester Police Department were dispatched to a report of an armed robbery at Kevin’s Market, located at 702 David Crockett Highway in Winchester. The suspect appeared to be a black male wearing a mask, black hooded sweatshirt with a skull, gray jogging pants, and black air force ones. After completion of the robbery, the male fled the area and got into what appears a mid size red suv several businesses down from the store. If you have any information to aid in the investigation or identity of the responsible party(s) please contact Detective Robert Morris at the Winchester Police Department 931-967-3840. You may also report anonymously to Crimestoppers 931-962-INFO(4636).

WCDT Radio in Winchester reported that this armed robbery at Kevin’s Market (formerly known as Speedway Market) marks the third armed robbery of a convenience store in just over 90 days, as the Trolley Rock Truck Stop was robbed in May followed by the robbery at Davis Market in Decherd in June. The Speedy Sak convenience store in Estill Springs was robbed back in September of last year.