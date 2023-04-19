Connect with us

TRACK & FIELD: Raiders rack up 7 first place finishes at Blackman meet

Published

Coffee County's Xavier Randolph launches the shot put Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at Blackman. Randolph set the milesplit era (post 2001) school record in the event with his distance of 46 feet, 1.5 inches. -- Photo by Holly Peterson, THUNDER RADIO WMSR.

Coffee County Central Track & Field left Blackman High School with seven first place finishes and a pair of second place performances from its athletes Tuesday night.

Overall, the Raider boys placed 4th out of 9 teams with 64 points. Oakland won the boys meet. Girls placed 4th out of 8 teams with 74 points; Blackman won the girls meet with 133 points.

Individually, Coffee County had multiple people bring home first place finishes.

Sophomore Tyler Martin won the boys high jump, topping 11 other athletes with a top jump of 5-10. CHS was close to sweeping the high jump contests. On the girls side, senior Jalyn Case placed second in the girls high jump with a height of 4-8, just two inches off the top mark of 4-10 set by Kennedy Davis of Oakland.

Bethany Lambert ran away with the girls triple jump, placing first with a distance of 29 feet, 6.5 inches; which was nearly 2 feet longer than second place.

Red Raider Xavier Randolph dominated the throwing events. Randolph won shot put at 46 feet, 1.5 inches, nearly a foot better than second place. Randolph was 13 feet better than the second place finisher in discus, setting a personal record of 151-4.

Randolph’s throws broke Coffee County school records in both the shot put and discus in the milesplit era (post 2001).

Freshman Zoe Oliver turned in a second place performance in girls 100-meter hurdles. Oliver was just .03 off the first place time of Oakland junior Reagan Payne.

Coffee County continued its dominance in distance running. Junior Kailee Rossman won the girls 1600 meter run with a time of 5:44.33 – 18 seconds better than second place. Rossman stepped in and also won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:40.60. Raider Fletcher Barnard won the 1600 on the boys side at 4:50.19. view complete results from Tuesday’s meet here

Tyler Martin
Jalyn Case
Jaiden Foster
Kenzie Givens
Cole Fowler
Kailee Rossman
Travis Martin
