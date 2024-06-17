Tennessee State Parks host Tennessee Promise Service events

Tennessee State Parks will hold work events at 33 parks across the state this month for Tennessee Promise scholars to fulfill their community service hours.

Most parks will hold their events on Saturday June 22.

Details for all the parks involved can be found online at this link. All participants must register on the website. The parks also accept help from any other volunteers who wish to participate.

“We welcome everyone to these events, and we are excited to be part of the Tennessee Promise program each year,” said Commissioner David Salyers of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC). “We have found that many visitors are eager to help maintain our state parks, and this is an excellent opportunity to do that.”

Participants are encouraged to wear appropriate clothing for the work and bring items such as water, snacks, and sunscreen.

Tennessee Promise provides students the chance to attend tuition-free any of the state’s community colleges, colleges of applied technology, or other eligible institutions offering an associate degree program. One of the requirements to maintain eligibility is to complete eight hours of community service.

Old Stone State Fort State Archeological Park is hosting an event on June 22, 2024 from 9:30AM-12:30PM.

Projects range from trail upkeep, invasive plant removal, and park cleanup. Volunteering will help both the local environment as well as everyone who enjoys the park from Manchester to the wider world.

For the volunteer day for June OSFSAP specifically invites all TN Promise students to come to the park to work towards a portion of their required 8 volunteer hours.

For the TN Promise volunteer day, the project will be conducting invasive removal on the Enclosure trail. Volunteers should meet at the Museum Roof Top from the listed address.

Please make sure to wear closed-toed shoes, wear a long sleeve shirt, and bring water to stay hydrated. Be prepared to hike sections of the Enclosure Trail which is a natural dirt path.

Please contact the Park Ranger for large groups or inquiries.

Register for this Old Stone Fort State Park event by clicking this link