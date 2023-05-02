Connect with us

SOFTBALL: Top seeded Lady Raiders open up district tournament Thursday

Jalyn Moran. -- Photo by Holly Peterson, THUNDER RADIO WMSR

Coffee County Lady Raider softball has secured the top seed in the District 6-4A tournament. And if they can keep winning – they will keep playing at home.

The district tournament is double elimination.

The Lady Raiders will open the district tournament against no. 4 seed Franklin County at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 4 at Terry Floyd Field in Manchester. A win puts Coffee County in the winner’s bracket finals at 6 p.m. Friday, May 5 – aloss sends them to the losers bracket.

The championship is set for Wednesday, May 10 at 5:30 p.m. with an “if necessary” game to follow.

The top two teams will advance to the region semi-finals.

District Softball Bracket – provided by CHS softball
